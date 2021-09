CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland Tigers defeated the Canfield Cardinals 1-0 Tuesday night at Bob Dove Field.

Howland senior Dylan DiPiero scored the lone goal of the game off a feed from Pasquale Carannante with 27:26 left in the game.

Howland improves to 3-0 on the season and extends its regular season unbeaten streak to 38 games.