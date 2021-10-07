Highlights: Householder, Canfield top Warren Harding in three sets

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield defeated Warren Harding 3-0 (25-3, 25-16. 25-17) Thursday night.

Senior and YSU commit Abbie Householder lead the Cardinals with 29 kills, five aces and six digs.

“We came in ready and we weren’t messing around, but we were still having fun,” Householder said. “And the difference with our team is when we’re having fun, we play so much better and we play more as a team. Volleyball is such a team sport that you cannot play for yourself. You have to play for your team and I think that’s what we did tonight, so it went really well.”

With the win, Canfield improves to 13-7 and extends their winning streak to seven games. Canfield’s next game is on Tuesday against Austintown Fitch, while Harding hosts Warren JFK on Monday.