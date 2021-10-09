Highlights: Harding notches third-straight win by topping Cardinal Mooney

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding grabbed their third-straight win Saturday night by topping Cardinal Mooney 27-0 at Joe Lane Stadium.
Watch the video above for highlights of the game.
With the win, Harding improves to 4-4 while Mooney falls to 1-7.
Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.
Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.