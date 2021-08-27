Highlights: Girard vs. Liberty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard picked up their first win of the season Friday night as they topped rival Liberty 27-13 in “The Battle of Belmont.”



Girard scored the first 14 points on the night and never trailed in the game.

Indians’ wideout Dominic Malito had two rushing touchdowns on the night.

For Liberty, Donte Venters had 108 yards rushing.

Girard will host Ellet in week three. Liberty will travel to Lakeview.

The win moves the Indians to 1-1 while the Leopards fall to 1-1.