Highlights: Girard downs South Range in three sets, remains undefeated

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard improved to a perfect 15-0 on the season after defeating conference foe South Range 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-21) on Tuesday.

“I preach the same thing over and over, just limit your unforced errors,” said Girard Head Coach Phil Walters. “As long as you make less errors than the other team, everything else will work itself out. Our offense is great. It’s our out-of-system that we sometimes struggle with. We have a tendency to go away, but as long as we keep our offense strong, we can pretty much compete with anyone we face.”

Lauren Pallone led the Indians with 14 kills, 14 service points and four aces. Bree Lattell finished with 12 kills.

Of the 51 sets the Indians have played this year, they have only lost six.