Highlights: Fitch claims conference title with thrilling win over Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch volleyball team captured an AAC title on Tuesday with a 3-2 (17-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 15-10) win over Canfield in a special volleyball presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Austintown Fitch was led by junior Jocelyn Jordan who had 26 kills and 26 digs to lead the Falcons while senior Alyssa Leskovac had 15 kills and 21 digs.

Canfield’s Abbie Householder recorded her 1,000th career kill in the first set and finished with 25 kills on the night.

Abby Muckleroy added five kills and four aces in the loss for the Cardinals.

Fitch improves to 18-2 while Canfield drops to 13-8.