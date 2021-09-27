Highlights: First-half goal leads state ranked Canfield past Howland

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A first-half goal helped the Canfield girls soccer team top Howland 1-0 Monday night at Bob Dove Field.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Midway through the first half, Canfield’s Sabrina Goodrich found Alli Malinky who scored from inside the box to give the Cardinals the lead.

Great goalkeeping kept the game scoreless the rest of the way through thanks to Howland’s Gillian McMurray and Canfield’s Bayann Jadallah.

McMurray made 10 saves and Jadallah had six.

With the win, Canfield moves to 11-1 and is ranked seventh in the latest Division II statewide poll.