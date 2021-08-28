Highlights: Fast start paces Warren JFK to big win over Western Reserve

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK scored early and often against Western Reserve Saturday, topping the Blue Devils 44-28 at Mollenkopf Stadium.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The Eagles scored on their opening possession of the game when quarterback Caleb Hadley found Michael Mauro for a 43-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.

JFK would add another score on their next drive which was capped off with a three-yard touchdown by Antwan Brown to push the lead to 13-0.

In the 2nd quarter, Chris Campana would finish a long drive with a two-yard touchdown run, making it 20-0.

Later in the quarter, Hadley would score again, this time on a long touchdown run to finish the first half scoring making it 26-0.

Warren JFK improves to 2-0 on the year while Western Reserve falls to 0-2.

The Eagles will welcome Garfield to town next week as the Blue Devils will travel to Brookfield.