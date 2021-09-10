Highlights: East Liverpool vs. Beaver Local

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool and Beaver Local met up in week four of the high school football season.
Beaver Local would get a big win Friday, with a shutout win, 48-0 over East Liverpool.
This improves Beaver Local’s record to 2-2. East Liverpool falls to 1-3.
East Liverpool will visit Harrison Central in week five. Beaver Local will host Edison.
Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.