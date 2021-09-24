Highlights: Devin Carter’s big night leads LaBrae past Newton Falls

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae shut out fellow Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference-Scarlet Tier foe Newton Falls Friday nighg by a score of 38-0.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights.
Next week, Newton Falls (2-4) will travel to Brookfield. LaBrae (5-1) will host Crestview.
