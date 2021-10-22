Highlights: Crestview vs. Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview defeated Newton Falls Friday night, 48-20, in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights from the game.
Crestview finishes the season with a record of 5-4, 4-2. Newton Falls is 3-7, 1-6.
Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.
Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.