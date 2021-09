YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield downed Cardinal Mooney 9-1 Wednesday night at the Farmers National Bank Soccer Field on the YSU campus.

Sabrina Goodrich, Lauren Yohman and Hanna Wahib each scored two goals for the Cardinals. Maci Toporcer and Alli Malinky tallied one.

Ella Schnickel scored Mooney’s lone goal.

Canfield improves to 5-0-0 on the season.