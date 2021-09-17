Highlights: Campbell Memorial vs. Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield picks up a big win, 62-0 over Campbell in week 5.

Brookfield was up 41-0 at the beginning of the second half. Campbell would not get a score on the board.

Next week, Brookfield will travel to Crestview. Campbell will host Liberty.

