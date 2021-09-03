Highlights: Bunch leads Mineral Ridge past Newton Falls

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge handed Newton Falls their first loss of the season Friday night, topping the Tigers 36-22.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Rams’ quarterback Mark Bunch completed 17/20 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns on the night.

Tyler Tamburro caught six passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns for Mineral Ridge.

For Newton Falls, Carter Rapczak rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a score to open the game.

The Tigers fall to 2-1 while Mineral Ridge improves to 2-1.

Next week, Newton Falls hosts Champion while Ridge hosts rival McDonald.