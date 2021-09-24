Highlights: Brookfield vs. Crestview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield defeated Crestview 20-13 Friday night. Both teams are a part of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Scarlet Tier.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Brookfield’s Donovan Pawlowski went 15-for-21 and threw for 164 yards. He also scored the winning touchdown on a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Crestview’s Anthony Cusick finished 14-for-32 and threw for 140 yards in the loss.

Next week, Brookfield (4-1) travels to Newton Falls. Crestview (3-3) heads to LaBrae.

