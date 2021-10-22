Highlights: Brookfield vs. Champion

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield defeated Champion Friday night, 20-7, in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Watch the video above to see the extended highlights from the game.

Teandre Craig led the Warriors in rushing with 132 yards and two scores. Donovan Pawlowski threw for 101 yards in the win.

Brookfield finishes the season with a record of 6-3, 4-2. Champion is 2-8, 2-5.