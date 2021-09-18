Highlights: #3 Mount Union scores 24 unanswered to topple Baldwin-Wallace

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mount Union football team grabbed a win in their home opener Saturday afternoon with a 31-7 win over Baldwin-Wallace.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

Josh Petruccelli opened the scoring for the Purple Raiders with a one yard touchdown run to make it 7-0.

After Baldwin-Wallace scored to tie it at 7, Mount Union rolled off 24 unanswered points to cruise to the win.

Petruccelli would add another touchdown through the air with DeAndre Parker scoring two rushing touchdowns of his own.

The Purple Raiders move to 2-0 on the season.