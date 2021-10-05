High school football game canceled this Friday due to COVID-19 concerns

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana at East Palestine football game scheduled for this Friday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Bulldogs program.

The game could be rescheduled for Week 11 (10/29) depending on the playoff status for each team.

Warren JFK also had their game with St. Thomas Aquinas canceled on Monday due to low numbers and possible COVID issues with the Knights football program.

Columbiana is (1-6) on the season with two remaining games left in the regular season. They host Leetonia on 10/15 and travel to Lisbon on 10/22.

East Palestine is still looking for their first win of the season. The Bulldogs host Southern Local and Valley Christian the final two weeks of the season.