Hickory girls golf team claims first state championship in program history

YORK, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hickory girls golf team captured the PIAA Class 2A State Championship on Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

The Hornets shot 9-over on the day and were 14-strokes better than second place Greensburg Central Catholic.

The title is the first girls’ golf state championship in school history.

Sasha Petrochko led the Hornets with a 2-over on the day and bagged four birdies.

Senior McKenzie Gustas shot a 3-over, 75 on the day. She eagled #2 and added a birdie on #18.

Luciana Masters sat right behind her teammates with a 4-over. She carded two birdies on the day.

Ava Liburdi shot 15-over.

The state championships score the top three golfers for each team.