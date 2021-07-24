‘He can put the ball wherever it needs to go’: Sophomore to lead Wellsville’s offense

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the last three seasons, Southern Local has won 24 of 30 games and has claimed three-straight league titles. In the hopes of continuing their winning culture, the Indians are turning to a sophomore to take the reigns of the offense this fall.

“He can throw the ball almost everywhere on the field,” Southern Local Senior Chance Wooley said. “Them wide receivers are going to have some fun with that quarterback and he can put the ball wherever it needs to go.”

Quarterback Ryan Exline may be young, but he has already appeared in some big games.

“We had a huge game for the league championship here against United and he had to play the whole fourth quarter,” Southern Local head coach Rich Wright said. “We need a crucial first down down there and he completed a big pass there, so. He’s pretty good under pressure. Just right now, we just got to see how we’re doing with these 7-on-7s.”

The Indians aren’t just young at quarterback. Southern Local currently has nine freshman and just two seniors on the roster.

“We got a small senior class this year.” Wright added. “We actually got small numbers, but we got a senior class with only 42 kids it in and 19 boys, but we only got two of them right now. We hope maybe by August 1st to pick up a couple, but we got 30 kids and we’re working hard.”

“The next generation of freshman class, they’re a bit bigger than the past years, so I expect them to be a big role in this upcoming season’s success,” Wooley said. “And in the upcoming years they’ll play a big part in how Southern Local football because one of the best in the league again, so.”