Haskins helps Steelers rally past Eagles in preseason action

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins reacts after teammate Jaylen Samuels scores a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WKBN) – The Steelers rallied past the Eagles 24-16 Thursday night in NFL preseason action.



The Eagles opened the scoring in the first quarter when Jake Elliott connected on a 47-yard field goal, giving Philadelphia a 3-0 lead.

Philadephia added to the lead later in the first quarter when Joe Flacco hit Quez Watkins on a 79-yard touchdown pass. That gave the Eagles a 10-0 advantage.



Elliott added another 47-yard field goal in the second quarter to make it 13-0.

The Steelers got on the board late in the second quarter on Anthony McFarland’s 1-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 13-7. McFarland finished with 34 yards on the night.

A Jake Elliott 50-yard field goal increased Philly’s lead to 16-7 at halftime.



In the third quarter, Pittsburgh backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Johnson to make it a 16-14 game. Haskins completed 16-22 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown.

Jaylen Samuels gave the Steelers the lead with a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter, putting Pittsburgh ahead 21-16. Samuels led the Steelers on the ground with 45 yards.

Steelers’ kicker Sam Sloman added a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring.

The Steelers improve to 2-0 on the preseason and return to action on Saturday, August 21 against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field at 7:30 p.m. on WKBN-27.