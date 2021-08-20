Harding turned away by Medina

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Medina and Penn State commit Drew Allar handed Harding a 31-14 setback in their season opener Friday night at Mollenkopf Stadium. Allar ran for 81 yards and threw for another 154 yards.

The Battling Bees gained 281 yards of total offense while the Raiders finished with 279.

Harding has now lost five straight games on opening day.

The ultra-versatile Dom Foster threw for 42 yards, ran for another 48 and caught passes for 84 stripes. Foster committed to Syracuse earlier in the week. Dalys Jett completed seven passes for 131 yards.

Harding will try for win number one next week when they host East. The Battling Bees open their home schedule a week from Friday against Avon.

Scoring Chart

Medina, 31-14 (F)

First Quarter

H – Dom Foster, 1-yard TD run (H 7-0)

M – Drew Hensley, 7-yard TD catch from Drew Allar (T 7-7)

Second Quarter

M – Michael Rodak, 3-yard TD catch from Drew Allar (M 14-7)

H – Dom Foster, 49-yard TD catch from Dalys Jett (T 14-14)

Third Quarter

M – Matt Spatny, 3-yard TD run (M 21-14)

M – Nick West, 30-yard FG (M 24-14)

M – Matt Spatny, 12-yard TD run (M 31-14)