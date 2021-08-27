Harding displays dominance; shuts out East

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Harding rebounded from their week one loss to Medina to register their first win of the new season over East, 55-0.

The 55 points were the most points Harding has scored since week two of 2019 (56 vs. Rhodes). The Raider defense held East to just nine yards of total offense. Dom Foster scored a total of three touchdowns (Interception, Pass, Rush).

Harding will make their first road trip of the season next Friday when they head to Hudson to meet the Explorers. East will play at Bo Rein Stadium next week against Niles.

Scoring Chart

Harding, 55-0 (F)

First Quarter

H – Dom Foster, 19-yard TD run (W 7-0)

H – Anthony Dukes, 22-yard INT return for TD (W 14-0)

H – Devin Boss, 25-yard TD catch from Dom Foster (W 21-0)

H – Dom Foster, 48-yard INT return for TD (W 28-0)

Second Quarter

H – Brysen Powell, 17-yard TD run (W 35-0)

H – Dalys Jett, 15-yard TD run (W 42-0)

Third Quarter

H – Drew McKowan, 14-yard TD run (W 48-0)

Fourth Quarter

H – Javontae Jones, 37-yard TD run (W 55-0)