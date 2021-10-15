Grove City continues their win streak; drops Hickory

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City improves to 6-2 following their 20-7 win over Hickory. The Eagles have now won four games in a row since their 2-2 start.

Curtis Hovis scored twice in the first half to give Grove City a 14-0 advantage. Hovis has scored 14 times on the ground for the season.

Hickory’s Logan Woods found Noah Porada on a 70-yard pass play to cut the Eagles’ lead in half heading into intermission (14-7).

Late in the game, Hunter Hohman tossed a 20-yard touchdown strike to Zach Rodgers to seal the victory for Grove City (20-7).

Hickory’s four-game win streak was snapped as the Hornets fall to 5-3. In their three losses, Hickory has scored a total of 21 points.

The Hornets will play at Corry next week while Grove City will travel to Mercyhurst Prep.

