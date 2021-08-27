Greenwood to Gryzb; game-winner for Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Dylan Greenwood’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Alec Gryzb was the difference as Struthers posts win #2 following their 25-21 win over Crestwood.

The Wildcats trailed with under 2 minutes to play by three (21-18) before Greenwood found Gryzb for six.

Greenwood threw for 228 yards on 15 of 21 passes and completed three touchdowns.

The Wildcats will meet Streetsboro next week at home while Crestwood returns to Mantua to take on the Panthers of Norton.

Get updated scores from around the Valley on the WKBN scores page.