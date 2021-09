HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday, topping Kennedy Catholic 50-14.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

The Trojans improve to 2-3 while the Eagles drop to 0-4

Next week, Greenville will welcome Mercer to town while KC will take a tripe to Lakeview.

