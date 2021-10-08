Greenville overcomes double-digit deficit to overcome Reynolds

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville scored 28 consecutive points in the fourth quarter to erase a two-touchdown deficit Friday night in a 35-21 victory over Reynolds.
Reynolds held a 21-7 lead entering the fourth quarter behind two touchdown runs from Jalen Wagner.
Four different Trojans would go on to score in a wild fourth quarter that saw Greenville flip from a 14-point deficit to a 14-point win in a single quarter, capped by a Caleb Springer interception return for a touchdown.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights.
Greenville (4-3) will travel to West Middlesex next week. Reynolds (3-2) will travel to Lakeview.
