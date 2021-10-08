Girard vs. Hubbard game updates

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard’s unbeaten record is on the line Friday night with star running back T.C. Caffey within striking distance of a 2,000-yard season. But rival Girard looks to stand in their way.
Ben Wilcox put the Eagles on the board first with a 21-yard touchdown run with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter. Caffey’s successful two-point conversion gave Hubbard an 8-0 lead.
Girard tied the game with the first play of the second quarter with Anthony Bengala’s touchdown and a successful two-point conversion of their own.
With just over three minutes left of the first half, Caffey found the endzone from a yard out to re-take the leader, 15-7.
It is currently halftime.
Girard (4-3) will visit Struthers in week nine. Hubbard (7-0) will visit Niles.
