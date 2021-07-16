Girard High School Soccer Schedule

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 13 – Warren JFK

• Aug. 28 – Columbiana

• Aug. 31 – at Jefferson

• Sept. 2 – Niles

• Sept. 7 – at Hubbard

• Sept. 9 – Poland

• Sept. 14 – at Lakeview

• Sept. 18 – Champion

• Sept. 21 – at South Range

• Sept. 23 – Jefferson

• Sept. 28 – at Niles

• Sept. 30 – Hubbard

• Oct. 5 – at Poland

• Oct. 7 – Lakeview

• Oct. 14 – South Range

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 13 – Warren JFK

• Aug. 25 – Jefferson

• Aug. 28 – Columbiana

• Aug. 30 – at Niles

• Sept. 1 – Hubbard

• Sept. 8 – at Poland

• Sept. 13 – at Lakeview

• Sept. 15 – Struthers

• Sept. 20 – South Range

• Sept. 22 – at Jefferson

• Sept. 27 – Niles

• Sept. 29 – at Hubbard

• Oct. 4 – Poland

• Oct. 6 – Lakeview

• Oct. 11 – at Struthers

• Oct. 13 – at South Range

Girard High School

Nickname: The Indians

Colors: Red and Black

School address:- 1244 Shannon Road, Girard, OH 44420

