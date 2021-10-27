Girard High School Basketball Schedules

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Girard High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 3 – Lowellville
Dec. 10 – South Range
Dec. 11 – vs. Salem (United Way Classic)
Dec. 14 – at Lakeview
Dec. 17 – at Jefferson
Dec. 21 – Mathews
Jan. 4 – Hubbard
Jan. 7 – at Poland
Jan. 11 – at Niles
Jan. 14 – Struthers
Jan. 19 – at LaBrae
Jan. 21 – at South Range
Jan. 25 – Lakeview
Jan. 28 – Jefferson
Feb. 1 – at Hubbard
Feb. 4 – Poland
Feb. 8 – Niles
Feb. 11 – at Struthers
Feb. 15 – Springfield
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 24 – Crestview
Nov. 29 – at LaBrae
Dec. 2 – at South Range
Dec. 4 – Beaver Local
Dec. 6 – Lakeview
Dec. 9 – Jefferson
Dec. 13 – at Hubbard
Dec. 16 – Poland
Dec. 30 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 3 – Niles
Jan. 6 – at Struthers
Jan. 10 – South Range
Jan. 13 – at Lakeview
Jan. 15 – Mathews
Jan. 20 – at Jefferson
Jan. 22 – Ursuline
Jan. 24 – Hubbard
Jan. 27 – at Poland
Jan. 31 – at Niles
Feb. 3 – Struthers
Feb. 9 – at Badger
Girard High School
Nickname: The Indians
Colors: Red and Black
School address: 1244 Shannon Rd, Girard, OH 44420
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Girard City Schools website
If you have corrections to the GHS basketball schedule please contact support.