Warren JFK falls to Garfield in first loss of the season

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Garfield topped Warren JFK 28-14 Friday night in week three of the high school football regular season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

The win marks the G-Men’s third straight win over the Eagles.

With 4:29 left in the second quarter, the G-Men took a 7-0 lead on Brody Swigonski’s first rushing touchdown of the season.

With under a minute in the 2nd half, Garfield’s Anthony Demma raced in from a yard out to increase the lead to 14-0 Garfield. Demma later added a one-yard touchdown plunge, and a 51-yard scoring scamper to seal the victory.

Demma finished with 139 yards and three touchdowns on the night.

Warren JFK finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, when Caleb Hadley raced into the endzone on a 14-yard run.

Antwan Brown capped off Kennedy’s scoring on the night with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Friday’s win makes Garfield head coach Mike Moser the winningest coach in program history.

With the win, Garfield remains unbeaten at 3-0, while JFK drops to 2-1.

Garfield will host LaBrae in week four. Warren JFK will travel to Conneaut.