Garfield improves to 4-0; hands LaBrae first loss

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Garfield improves to 4-0 after their 35-14 win Friday night over previously-unbeaten LaBrae. The G-Men scored 28 unanswered points after trailing 14-7 in the second quarter.

Anthony Demma, Jesse Grace and Brody Swigonski all had touchdown runs for Garfield. As a team, the G-Men rolled up nearly 400 yards on the ground. Demma led all runners with 206 yards.

LaBrae had scored 40 or more points in each of their first three games of the season before Friday night’s loss. The Vikings were led by Devin Carter’s 90 rushing yards. Aidan Stephens threw for 100 yards.

The G-Men will play host to Newton Falls next Friday. LaBrae is set to travel to Champion next week to face the Golden Flashes.

