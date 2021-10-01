South Range takes early lead against Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – In week seven, the South Range Raiders traveled to Niles to face the Red Dragons.

The Raiders took an early lead in the 1st quarter.

With about four minutes left in the 1st quarter, the Raiders were able to get another touchdown on the board.

South Range continues to dominate. They secure another touchdown in the 2nd quarter.

Raiders lead 21-0.

South Range will host Jefferson in week eight. Niles will visit Struthers.