Game of the Week: Warren-Harding scores first against Boardman

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of Division II powers face off as Warren Harding hosts Boardman in week seven of the high school football regular season.
Warren Harding has won the last two head-to-head matchups. The last three meetings have been decided by seven points or less.
The 1st quarter ended scoreless.
At the beginning of the 2nd quarter, Warren-Harding gets on the board.
Dalys Jett takes the ball himself for a 2-yard touchdown.
Warren-Harding leads 7-0.
Boardman will visit Ursuline in week eight. Warren Harding will visit Cardinal Mooney.
