Fighting Irish score another touchdown in back-and-forth battle

Former Steel Valley Conference foes are set to collide on Friday night, as Austintown Fitch plays host to Ursuline in week four.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A classic Mahoning County rivalry is featured tonight for WKBN’s Game of the Week.

Ursuline picks up points earlier on. At 7:44 in the 1st quarter TyReq Donlow scores the first touchdown of the night.

It was an 11 yard pass for the score from QB Brady Shannon.

Fitch doesn’t hesitate to respond. After multiple successful drives, the Falcons reach the end zone.

With under 5 minutes left in the 1st quarter, DJ Williams rushes into the end zone.

That was Williams’ 5th rushing touchdown this season.

It has been a back and forth game.

The Fighting Irish score another touchdown with 1:05 left to play. Will Burney scores that one.

Ursuline takes the lead 14-7 in the 1st quarter.