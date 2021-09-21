Friday high school football game canceled due to COVID-19

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Beaver Local’s football game this Friday night at Oak Glen, WV has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Golden Bears program.



The Beavers will look for an alternative game in Week Six.

Beaver Local has won their last three games and is currently 11th in computer points in Division IV Region 13.

They’re next two scheduled games will come against Harrison Central and Indian Creek, both of which had games canceled last Friday night.

The Beavers finish the regular season with Martins Ferry and Wheeling Central Catholic in West Virginia.