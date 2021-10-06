Fourth local high school football game canceled for this week

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday night’s high school football game between Crestview and Garfield has been officially canceled.

Crestview Head Coach Paul Cusick confirmed the cancellation, citing “a lack of players due to illness and injury” as the reason.

The Rebels will return to action in week nine at home against Champion.

This marks the fourth local game canceled this week.

Warren JFK’s game with St. Thomas Aquinas was canceled on Monday. Columbiana and East Palestine’s game was lost on Tuesday. Both Kennedy and Columbiana are looking for replacement games this week.

Ursuline’s game against Boardman was also canceled. The Irish are likewise looking for a replacement game.