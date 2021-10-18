Four local high school football teams crack top 10 in latest state poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest Associated Press high school football poll was released Monday.

A total of four local teams cracked the top 10 in their respective divisions.

Undefeated Hubbard is ranked seventh in Division III, while West Branch in fourth in Division IV.

South Range is second in Division V, while Springfield is eighth in Division VI.

The complete poll is listed below.

DIVISION I

1. Medina (15) 9-0 202

2. Marysville (2) 8-0 169

3. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 8-1 146

4. Columbus Upper Arlington (1) 9-0 134

5. Springfield 7-1 96

6. New Albany 9-0 95

7. Cincinnati St. Xavier 7-2 89

8. West Chester Lakota West 7-1 82

9. Pickerington Central 8-1 75

10. Cincinnati Moeller (2) 7-2 71

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 13.

DIVISION II

1. Kings Mills Kings (12) 9-0 184

2. Piqua (1) 8-0 159

3. Akron Hoban (5) 7-2 153

4. Sunbury Big Walnut (2) 9-0 144

5. Cleveland Benedictine (1) 6-1 142

6. Medina Highland 8-1 84

7. Toledo Central Catholic 7-2 79

8. Avon (1) 7-2 74

9. Barberton 8-1 57

10. Hudson 8-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Washington 31. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (20) 9-0 213

2. Hamilton Badin (1) 8-0 176

3. Granville 8-0 147

4. Millersburg West Holmes 9-0 139

5. Dover 8-0 137

6. Norton 9-0 103

7. Hubbard 9-0 60

8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 8-1 54

9. Columbus Bishop Hartley 7-2 35

10. Aurora 7-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. St. Marys Memorial 20. Canfield 19.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming (17) 9-0 209

2. Bloom-Carroll (2) 9-0 187

3. Eaton (1) 9-0 144

4. West Branch 9-0 123

5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 8-0 115

6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-1 99

7. Van Wert 8-1 93

(tie) Bellevue (1) 8-1 93

9. St. Clairsville 8-1 44

10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 6-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Port Clinton 25. LaGrange Keystone 15.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (21) 8-0 218

2. South Range 9-0 179

3. Tontogany Otsego 8-0 169

4. Ironton 8-1 130

5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 9-0 119

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 9-0 98

7. Garrettsville Garfield 9-0 74

8. Piketon 8-0 56

9. Versailles 8-1 54

10. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 9-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bloomdale Elmwood 24. Elyria Catholic 15.

DIVISION VI

1. Archbold (15) 9-0 206

2. Mechanicsburg (5) 9-0 183

3. West Jefferson 9-0 150

4. Columbus Grove 9-0 120

5. Ashland Crestview 9-0 118

6. Beverly Fort Frye 7 -1 112

7. Coldwater (1) 7-2 93

8. Springfield (1) 8-1 76

9. Columbia Station Columbia 8-1 43

10. Carey 8-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: LaBrae 16. Mogadore 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (22) 9-0 220

2. Lima Central Catholic 8-1 166

3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8-1 126

4. Newark Catholic 8-1 107

4. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 107

6. Norwalk St. Paul 7-1 91

7. New Madison Tri-Village 8-1 90

8. Lucas 7-1 73

9. McComb 8-1 59

10. Shadyside 7-1 58

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 41. St. Henry 23. New Bremen 15. Dalton 13.





