Former YSU tight end among Steelers’ final cuts

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Kevin Rader (87)) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers trimmed their roster to 53 players by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Among the Steelers’ players cut Tuesday was former YSU Tight End Kevin Rader.

Punter Jordan Berry was also let go along with running backs Trey Edmunds and Jaylen Samuels.

Among the moves, they also released veteran punter Jordan Berry and long snapper Kameron Canaday.

Other Steelers’ players cut include: long snapper Kameron Canaday; receivers Rico Bussey and Cody White; offensive linemen Rashaad Coward, B.J. Finney, Chaz Green and John Leglue; tight end Kevin Rader; linebackers Cassius Marsh, Quincy Roche and Jamar Watson; defensive backs Mark Gilbert, Arthur Maulet and Donovan Stiner.

The team also placed quarterback Joshua Dobbs on the Reserve/Injured List, after he suffered an injury in last Friday’s preseason finale.

Pittsburgh can sign 16 players to the practice squad beginning on Wednesday.