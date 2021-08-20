Former Warren Harding standout injured in training camp with Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Lynn Bowden Jr. warms up during an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/David Banks)

MIAMI, Florida (WKBN) – Former Warren Harding standout and current Miami Dolphins’ Wide Receiver Lynn Bowden suffered a strained hamstring during practice on Thursday, according to reports by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports that Bowden went down in a 7-on-7 drill in the training camp session, and reportedly had to be helped off the field while grabbing the back of his right leg.

Bowden led Miami with four receptions and 47 yards in the Dolphins’ 20-13 preseason loss to the Bears last week.

The former two-time WKBN Big 22 Player of the Year was selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was traded to Miami prior to last season, and finished his rookie campaign with 211 receiving yards.