Former Valley coach recruits two local softball standouts to the college ranks

AVE MARIA, Florida (WKBN) – A pair of Crestview softball standouts have committed to continue their careers in the college ranks at Ave Maria University.

Kaedyn Sutton and Karsyn Moore have both made verbal commitments to play for the Gyrenes, who are led by former Ursuline Head Coach Michael Kernan. He was hired as the program’s new head coach back in July.

Both Sutton and Moore were members of Kernan’s USSSA Pride Elite Select Green 16U team that posted a mark of 48-10-2.

“Kaedyn was the number one pitcher during the successful USSSA travel ball campaign,” Kernan said. “Karsyn is the best all-around defensive catcher I’ve coached in my career. They have led Crestview to winnings way since their freshman years.”

Last season, Sutton broke the Rebels’ single-game strikeout record with 17 in a win over Jackson-Milton.

“They both excel in the classroom and bring plenty of respect to the approach to winning — on and off the field,” added Kernan. “They both have excellent attitudes and work ethics towards the game of softball. They will be great assets to Gyrene softball.”