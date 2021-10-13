Former Valley Christian standout makes Division I college basketball roster

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Valley Christian basketball standout Kristen Crenshaw-Gill has earned a spot on the University of Kentucky women’s basketball roster.

The 5’9″ freshman joins the program after an open tryout with the team.

In a release from the university women’s Head Coach Kyra Elzy said, “She [Crenshaw-Gill] performed well in open tryouts and has worked hard in practice the last few weeks to earn her spot on the team. Kristen understands the commitment involved in being a Kentucky women’s basketball player. We are all happy to have her in the program.”

Crenshaw-Gill was a four-year starter for the Eagles and averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and three steals per game during her senior year. She was a First-Team All-Conference player at Valley Christian and finished her high school career as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Crenshaw-Gill will wear Number 4 for the Wildcats this season.