Former troubled Cleveland Browns wideout set to sign with Kansas City Chiefs

In this Dec. 15, 2019 photo Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL has suspended indefinitely Josh Gordon for violating league policies on performance enhancers. Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – According to reports from ESPN, former Cleveland Browns wideout Josh Gordon is set to be signed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon, who is being reinstated, is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources tell ESPN. His agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist from @LAASportsEnt, confirmed Gordon is headed to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/nqpJXn3oni — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021

According to Schefter, Gordon was reinstated from the league Monday after being suspended indefinitely in 2019 for violations of the league’s policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances.

In all, Gordon has been suspended by the league six times, five for substance abuse.

In 2013 with Cleveland, Gordon led the league in receiving with 1,646 yards.

Time to get to work. 🎯 @Chiefs 🙏🏾 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) September 27, 2021

He last played in the Fan Controlled League for the Zappers.

Gordon was selected by the Browns in the 2012 Supplemental Draft.