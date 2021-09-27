Former troubled Cleveland Browns wideout set to sign with Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – According to reports from ESPN, former Cleveland Browns wideout Josh Gordon is set to be signed by the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to Schefter, Gordon was reinstated from the league Monday after being suspended indefinitely in 2019 for violations of the league’s policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances.
In all, Gordon has been suspended by the league six times, five for substance abuse.
In 2013 with Cleveland, Gordon led the league in receiving with 1,646 yards.
He last played in the Fan Controlled League for the Zappers.
Gordon was selected by the Browns in the 2012 Supplemental Draft.