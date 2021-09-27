Former troubled Cleveland Browns wideout set to sign with Kansas City Chiefs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Seahawks-Josh Gordon Suspended Football

In this Dec. 15, 2019 photo Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL has suspended indefinitely Josh Gordon for violating league policies on performance enhancers. Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – According to reports from ESPN, former Cleveland Browns wideout Josh Gordon is set to be signed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Schefter, Gordon was reinstated from the league Monday after being suspended indefinitely in 2019 for violations of the league’s policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances.

In all, Gordon has been suspended by the league six times, five for substance abuse.

In 2013 with Cleveland, Gordon led the league in receiving with 1,646 yards.

He last played in the Fan Controlled League for the Zappers.

Gordon was selected by the Browns in the 2012 Supplemental Draft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com