Former Steelers’ Pro Bowler signs with AFC North foe

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 25: Le’Veon Bell #26 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 25, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Le’Veon Bell signed with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad on Tuesday evening.

He is expected to be signed to the team’s 53-man roster soon.

Bell split last season between the Jets and Chiefs. He rushed for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns with Kansas City.

He made 17 total starts for New York in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, rushing for 863 yards and three touchdowns.

In his five seasons in Pittsburgh, Bell was named to two Pro Bowls, piling up 7,996 yards with 42 total touchdowns.