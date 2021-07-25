Former Steelers’ cornerback leaving Pittsburgh, but staying in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Steve Nelson has signed a one-year free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The contract is reportedly worth $4 million.
The 28-year-old played in 31 games with the Steelers, amassing 291 tackles, seven interceptions, four fumble recoveries and a forced fumble
Nelson was originally a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2015, before signing a free agent contract with the Steelers in 2019.
