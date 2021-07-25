Former Steelers’ cornerback leaving Pittsburgh, but staying in Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) stands on the field during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Steve Nelson has signed a one-year free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The contract is reportedly worth $4 million.

The 28-year-old played in 31 games with the Steelers, amassing 291 tackles, seven interceptions, four fumble recoveries and a forced fumble

Nelson was originally a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2015, before signing a free agent contract with the Steelers in 2019.

The Steelers will kickoff the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.