Former Steel Valley Conference foes collide on Friday’s ‘Game of the Week’

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Is there a bigger game on the schedule for Fitch or Boardman than this one? Not just to mention the rivalry component, but with the playoffs just around the corner, the Falcons and Spartans will be zoned in on posting a victory this Friday.

Boardman has a grand opportunity with both Fitch and Canfield coming to town to end the regular season, computer points will be there for the taking for the Spartans to scoop up. The Falcons — who lost two of their last three contests — must make up ground on the road as they’ll visit Boardman and Harding in successive weeks.

Fitch (4-3) at Boardman (4-3)

Last 5 Meetings

Aug. 29, 2020 – Fitch, 33-3

Oct. 25, 2019 – Fitch, 40-14

Oct. 19, 2018 – Fitch, 21-20

Oct. 20, 2017 – Fitch, 28-7

Oct. 12, 2016 – Fitch, 12-7

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Fitch, 32.4; Boardman, 26.1

Scoring Defense: Boardman, 19.0; Fitch, 26.1

Game Notes

-Devin Sherwood completed five touchdown passes while throwing for 312 yards as Fitch topped Boardman, 33-3, to open the 2020 season.

-In 2015, Boardman’s Mario Graziani’s 95-yard kickoff return was the difference as the Spartans last defeated Fitch, 10-3. The defense held the Falcons to just 121-yards of total offense while forcing a pair of turnovers.

-Fitch has won their last five meetings with Boardman.

-The Falcons won six consecutive road games before falling to Canfield (41-10) on October 1. Devin Sherwood recorded 139 rushing yards in the loss.

-In their last outing, Fitch rallied in the second half to down Wadsworth, 38-28. Sherwood ran for two scores and passed for another two as the Falcons earned their fourth win of the year.

-Boardman lost their last two games before the cancellation of last week’s game against Ursuline due to COVID. The Spartans began the season with a 4-1 record.

-This year, Boardman has been perfect at home with a 3-0 mark at Spartan Stadium.

–Harding topped Boardman, 21-10, on October 1. Sean O’Horo gained 80 yards rushing in the loss.

-The Spartans last lost three games in a row in September 2019.

Remaining Schedule

Fitch

Oct. 22 – at Harding (4-4)

Boardman

Oct. 22 – Canfield (7-1)