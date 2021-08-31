Former Pirates’ slugger finds new MLB home

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Gregory Polanco celebrates as he runs to first base after driving in the winning run with a sacrifice fly off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Caleb Baragar during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 14, 2021. The Pirates won 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TORONTO, Canada (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Pirates’ slugger Gregory Polanco has reportedly signed a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He was released by Pittsburgh last Saturday.

After signing with the Pirates out of the Dominican Republic back in 2009, Polanco was widely considered one of the Pirates’ top prospects.

However, he struggled in recent seasons, batting just .208 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs for the Pirates.

In his eight seasons with the Pirates, Polanco hit a total of 96 homers in 823 games.