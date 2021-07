NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two more Valley natives are playing for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Niles 2017 graduate Tyler Srbinovich and Mathews 2019 graduate Adam Wibert are now part of the team’s pitching staff.

Watch the above video for the pair’s thoughts about the opportunity and playing for a team they grew up watching.

The Scrappers blanked the Williamsport Crosscutters 4-0 Tuesday night. The two teams face off again Wednesday at Eastwood Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.