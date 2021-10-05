Former Girard quarterback leaving YSU football program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State quarterback Mark Waid has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The Girard graduate made the announcement Tuesday on social media:

Waid played in six games during the spring season and finished with 527 yards passing, 283 yards rushing and five total touchdowns.

Waid started four games at quarterback in the spring but lost the starting job to red-shirt freshman Demeatric Crenshaw in the fall. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Mark Waid is one of just 10 players in Ohio history with over 10,000 yards passing during his high school career.

During his time at Girard, Waid amassed 11,464 career passing yards — fourth all-time in Ohio history. His 118 passing TDs is ninth all-time in Ohio history.