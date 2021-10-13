Former Cleveland Indians All-Star catcher dies

In this May 26, 2015, photo, Oakland Athletics broadcaster and former catcher Ray Fosse is interviewed before a baseball game between the Athletics and the Detroit Tigers in Oakland, Calif. Fosse never did fully recover physically from one of most infamous plays in All-Star Game history, when he was bulled over by Pete Rose in the 12th inning of the 1970 Summer Classic. As the game returns to Cincinnati, Fosse is reminded again of that moment. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, California (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians catcher and long-time Oakland A’s broadcaster Ray Fosse died on Wednesday following a 16-year battle with cancer.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ray Fosse.



In 8 seasons with Cleveland, Ray became a fan favorite. The two-time All-Star and Gold Glover was selected as a member of the Indians Top 100 players in 2001.



Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this time. pic.twitter.com/iDDJGs9K1R — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 14, 2021

The 74-year-old played 12 years in the big leagues, breaking in with Cleveland in 1967. He played eight years for the Indians and was named to the All-Star team in both 1970 and 1971.

“The Cleveland Indians family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ray Fosse, a true fan favorite who loved wearing a Cleveland Indians uniform. He was so proud to be our top draft pick in 1965. We extend our deepest sympathy to the entire Fosse family, as well as his many teammates, Major League broadcast colleagues and the organizations impacted by his nearly 60 years in the game he loved,” said Bob DiBiasio, Senior Vice President Public Affairs.

In his eight seasons with the Tribe, Fosse amassed 50 home runs, 230 RBI and 549 hits.

Fosse is well known for his part in the 12th inning of the 1970 All-Star Game when Pete Rose collided with Fosse in a play at the plate.

The Indians trade Fosse to Oakland in 1973, where he went on to win two World Series.

He returned to Cleveland in 1976 before brief stints with Seattle and Milwaukee.

In 1986, Fosse joined the Athletics’ broadcast team where he remained for 35 seasons, stepping away in the middle of the 2021 season.

He was selected as a member of the 100 greatest Cleveland Indians players in 2001.